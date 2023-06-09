Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 1,798,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,111,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.52 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 18.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 254.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

