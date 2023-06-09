GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,562,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 4,780,978 shares.The stock last traded at $22.88 and had previously closed at $21.44.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 308.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 193,298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 287.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

