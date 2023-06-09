GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.
GameStop Stock Performance
Shares of GameStop stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 6,019,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,933. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of GameStop
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
