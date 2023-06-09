GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
GameStop Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of GameStop stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 5,694,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,139. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
