GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GameStop Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 5,694,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,139. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

