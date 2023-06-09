G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 113000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

G6 Materials Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

G6 Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.