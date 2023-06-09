G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.06-$0.04 EPS.

GIII opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.14.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

