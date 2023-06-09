G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.06-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.