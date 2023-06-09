G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $17.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

GIII stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $925.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

