Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,050 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Full House Resorts worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 16,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $239.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares in the company, valued at $797,385.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.