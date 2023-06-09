Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $57,749.90 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $57,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 425,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,159,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.8 %

FLGT stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $65.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.