FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of FJUL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $245.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

