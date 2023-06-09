FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Buys $299,819.42 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 65,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $299,819.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,078.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 256,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,370. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

