Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,147 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. 2,812,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,721,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

