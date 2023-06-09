Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.00

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.70, with a volume of 27292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.

Freedom Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

