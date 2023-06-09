Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 201,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 648% from the previous session’s volume of 26,973 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,495,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,092,000 after acquiring an additional 71,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,364.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 277,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,334,000.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

