Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Insider Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 5,882 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $67.73 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 658.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

