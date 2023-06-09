Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Up 16.6%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) shares were up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.55 and last traded at $154.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.60.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.65.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $3.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $1.33.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

