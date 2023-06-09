FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.53% of FMC worth $82,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,211,000 after purchasing an additional 363,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

