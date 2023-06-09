Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($171.56) to £160 ($198.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($126.80) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($187.72) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($166.58) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($174.04) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £142.27 ($176.86).

LON FLTR opened at £154.40 ($191.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,924.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £155.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is £137.02. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,340 ($91.25) and a twelve month high of £168.32 ($209.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

In other news, insider John Bryant bought 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of £156.07 ($194.02) per share, for a total transaction of £791,274.90 ($983,683.37). 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

