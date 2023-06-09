FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Down 1.3%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 6,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 27,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

FlexShopper Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a return on equity of 128.62% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShopper Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace. The firm is also involved in providing LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.