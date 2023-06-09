FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Down 1.3%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 6,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 27,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
FlexShopper Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a return on equity of 128.62% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace. The firm is also involved in providing LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.
