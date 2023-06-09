Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.94. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 6,592 shares traded.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

Featured Articles

