Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund comprises about 0.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,877. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

