Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.48. 488,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,692. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.36.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 61.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $4,332,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

