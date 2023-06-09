First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF comprises about 1.4% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter.

FTXG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 22,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,019. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $967.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

