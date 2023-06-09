First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.27

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 3491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

