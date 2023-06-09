First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,724 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,724 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $36,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

