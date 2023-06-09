First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $38,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $243.25 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $273.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.22.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

