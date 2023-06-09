First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $60,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after purchasing an additional 352,284 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

LNG opened at $147.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

