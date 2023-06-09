First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 399,667 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 399,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,429,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5,700.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 399,976 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 74,945 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,596 shares in the company, valued at $18,995,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,596 shares in the company, valued at $18,995,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,809 shares of company stock worth $49,326,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $171.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

