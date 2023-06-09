First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $466.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.56 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

