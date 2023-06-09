First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,147,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 177,230 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $58,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

