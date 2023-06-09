First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $48.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $48,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $239.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $248.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.