First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $44.17 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,848 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $44,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

NYSE:ICE opened at $110.23 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,786 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

