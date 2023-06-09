First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $40.72 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,914 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $40,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

