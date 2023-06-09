First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 161,432 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $43,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 419.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,606,000 after buying an additional 2,650,691 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,093,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,691,000 after buying an additional 1,021,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $93.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.