First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,473 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,473 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

