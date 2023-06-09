First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Shares Up 0.4%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42. 1,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.