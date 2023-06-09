Financial Survey: Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) vs. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerson Electric and Interactive Strength’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Electric $19.63 billion 2.45 $3.23 billion $8.13 10.34 Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

This table compares Emerson Electric and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Electric 27.35% 16.94% 7.78% Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Emerson Electric and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Electric 0 6 10 0 2.63 Interactive Strength 0 0 1 0 3.00

Emerson Electric presently has a consensus target price of $98.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Emerson Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerson Electric is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Interactive Strength on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co. is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment is involved in the process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs through a broad offering of integrated solutions, software, services and products, including measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems. The AspenTech segment focuses on the asset optimization software that enables industrial manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain their operations for maximum performance through a combination of decades of modeling, simulation, and optimization capabilities with industrial operations exp

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc. provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc. is based in AUSTIN, TX.

