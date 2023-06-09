Financial Review: Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 7.21% 19.31% 10.30% Teradata 2.08% 25.01% 3.06%

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 1.07 $40.47 million $0.79 15.63 Teradata $1.80 billion 2.73 $33.00 million $0.36 134.84

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Teradata’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Magic Software Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teradata. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33

Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.23%. Teradata has a consensus target price of $47.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Teradata.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Teradata on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments. The Software Services segment includes proprietary and non-proprietary software technology and complementary services. The IT Professional Services segment offers services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery; application development; technology planning and implementation services; communications services and solutions; and supplemental staffing services. The company was founded by David Assia on February 10, 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company also offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

