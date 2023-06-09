FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

FDX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

