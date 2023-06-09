F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Shares Up 0.4%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 911 ($11.33) and last traded at GBX 911 ($11.33). 398,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 438,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 897.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 919.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 43.72.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

