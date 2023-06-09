Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $521.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

