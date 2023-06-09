FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Shares Up 12.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) shot up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 6,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

