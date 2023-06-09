FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Shares Up 12.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) shot up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 6,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBW)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.