Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading 5% Higher

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 99,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 63,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

