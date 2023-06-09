Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.22

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 8697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after buying an additional 2,331,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after buying an additional 155,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

