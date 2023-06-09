Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Expedia Group stock opened at $107.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,251 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 609 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

