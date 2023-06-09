Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,493 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 48,512 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock remained flat at $49.88 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $477.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.17 million. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

