Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.74% of Eversource Energy worth $215,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

NYSE:ES opened at $71.59 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

