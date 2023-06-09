EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sells $12,922.66 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $12,922.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 146,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $3,164.64.

EverCommerce Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.