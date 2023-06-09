Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 1.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $49,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.91. 235,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,598. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

